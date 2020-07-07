Autohome (ATHM) Surges: Stock Moves 7.1% Higher

Autohome Inc. ATHM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 6.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Autohome currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Etsy Inc ETSY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

