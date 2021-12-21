AGL

Autogrill ups full-year profit guidance

Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Italian caterer Autogrill on Tuesday lifted its full-year profit guidance to take into account the cost management initiatives pursued during the year, while confirming its 2021 revenue target and 2024 forecasts.

The company now sees a negative underlying operating result margin of between 2.5% and 1.5% and the underlying net loss at 150-170 million euros ($169-191 million). In September the group said it expected a negative EBIT margin between 4% and 2% and a net loss of 160-200 million euros.

This is the third time this year that Autogrill revises upwards its 2021 profit forecasts.

($1 = 0.8867 euros)

