Autogrill shares up 8.5% on report of possible tie-up with Dufry

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill AGL.MIsaid it was exploring various strategic options and was in talks with industry peers after Bloomberg reported on a potential tie-up with Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S.

Shares in Autogrill rose more than 10% on Tuesday afternoon, after being automatically suspended from trading, after the report said that Dufry was exploring a possible combination with the Italian group.

The Milan-based caterer is 50.1% owned by the Benetton family, which last week teamed up with U.S. investment fund Blackstone BX.N to announce a multi-billion bid to buy out infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI.

In January the Benettons had said that Autogrill was among strategic investments for the family.

The possibility of a tie-up between Autogrill and Dufry also surfaced in June last year. At that time, both the Italian caterer and the Swiss group dismissed the idea of an alliance. ($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za and Keith Weir)

