Autogrill shares up 8.5% on report of possible tie-up with Dufry

Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

Shares in Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill rose 8.5% on Tuesday, triggering an automatic trading suspension, after a Bloomberg report about a potential tie-up with Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry.

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill AGL.MI rose 8.5% on Tuesday, triggering an automatic trading suspension, after a Bloomberg report about a potential tie-up with Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S.

A Milan-based analyst said shares were rising on the report, which said Dufry was exploring a possible combination with the Italian group, adding discussions were at a preliminary stage and may not lead to a deal.

Both Autogrill and its parent company Edizione, the holding company of Italy's Benetton family, were not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)

