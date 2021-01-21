Autogrill shares slump on plans for 600 mln share issue

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italian caterer Autogrill AGL.MI is planning a rights issue of up to 600 million euros ($729 million) to strengthen its financial structure and size potential M&A opportunities, it said on Thursday, sending its shares down more than 13%.

Autogrill shares are suspended from trading after falling 13.1% to 4.37 euros by 1340 GMT.

"We are starting a journey aimed at strengthening our capital structure, to be financially ready and flexible to take advantage of any potential future opportunities", Autogrill Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said in a statement.

The company, the operations of which include restaurants in airports and railway stations, added that the capital increase is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of the year.

Group sales fell 56% year on year in the first eight months of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit global leisure and business travel.

Separately the Benetton family holding company Edizione, Autogrill's top investor, said it welcomed and would buy into the planned capital increase.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by David Goodman)

