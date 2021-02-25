Autogrill shareholders approves rights issue of up to 600 mln euros

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Investors in Italy's Autogrill AGL.MI voted in favour of a rights issue of up to 600 million euros ($734 million) for the group managing restaurants and bars in airports and motorways.

The move is aimed at "financing future investments, to continue the group's innovation and growth path and to be ready to take advantage of potential market opportunities," the group said in a statement.

The capital hike should be completed by the end of June, Autogrill said.

($1 = 0.8177 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.