Autogrill plans 600 mln euro cash call after virus wrecks sector

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italian caterer Autogrill AGL.MI is planning to raise up to 600 million euros ($729 million) with a sale of new shares to strengthen its balance sheet and seize potential opportunities in its pandemic-battered sector, the company said on Thursday.

Shares in the group, which has burnt through cash by keeping its outlets open in deserted airports and on highways with no cars, plunged 14% after it announced it would seek to raise almost half its current market value in cash.

"We are starting a journey aimed at strengthening our capital structure, to be financially ready and flexible to take advantage of any potential future opportunities," Autogrill Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said in a statement.

The company said it aimed to complete the capital increase by the end of June.

A company source told Reuters that the rights issue would allow the group to restore the financial flexibility it had before the coronavirus crisis.

The cash would also allow Autogrill to pursue opportunities to grow its business, the source added without ruling out potential merger and acquisition activity.

Autogrill's shares closed 13.3% down at 4.36 euros, with Bestinver equity research analyst Marco Opipari citing the "dilutive effect of the capital increase".

Separately the Benetton family holding company Edizione, Autogrill's top investor, said it welcomed and would buy into the planned capital increase.

Citigroup C.N, Credit Suisse CSGN.S and Mediobanca MDBI.MI are expected to be part of a banking consortium that will handle the proposed rights issue, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Autogrill, like its rivals, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on global leisure and business travel.

The company's sales fell 56% in the first eight months of 2020, and in November it took a 300 million euro loan with a pool of banks, backed by a state guarantee. .

