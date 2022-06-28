Autogrill confirms non-exclusive discussions for possible tie-up with Dufry

Adds details, shares

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill AGL.MI on Tuesday said it was holding discussions over a possible tie-up with Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S.

Autogrill, which is owned by Italy's Benetton family through their Edizione holding company, said the talks were not exclusive.

It reiterated the group was interested in exploring strategic opportunities to promote development and create value for shareholders.

Shares in Autogrill rose 6% by 1136 GMT.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.