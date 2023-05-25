News & Insights

US Markets
ADSK

Autodesk's quarterly revenue rises 8% on higher customer signups

May 25, 2023 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Design software maker Autodesk Inc ADSK.O posted an 8% increase in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as customer signups rose.

The company, whose AutoCAD software is used by construction, engineering and manufacturing companies, said its subscription plan sales surged 10% during the quarter.

Its portfolio, which also includes software Revit and Fusion 360, caters to diverse end-market customers.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue between $1.32 billion and $1.33 billion. Analysts expected $1.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Autodesk now expects its annual per-share profit to be between $7.07 and $7.41, compared with $6.98 to $7.32 projected earlier.

Revenue and adjusted profit for the quarter ended April 30 were $1.27 billion and $1.55 per share, respectively, both in line with analysts' expectations.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company rose marginally after the bell. The stock has gained nearly 6% so far this year.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.