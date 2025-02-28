Autodesk's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Autodesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 17% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,177,504, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $49,147.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $290.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Autodesk options trades today is 513.56 with a total volume of 7,395.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Autodesk's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Autodesk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $19.3 $17.4 $17.3 $290.00 $173.0K 820 112 ADSK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $19.9 $18.2 $19.07 $290.00 $76.2K 820 152 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.8 $1.2 $1.67 $270.00 $70.8K 1.2K 319 ADSK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $18.2 $17.6 $18.1 $270.00 $63.3K 64 35 ADSK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $11.4 $9.3 $10.35 $277.50 $55.2K 1.0K 654

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Autodesk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Autodesk With a trading volume of 2,846,140, the price of ADSK is down by -4.72%, reaching $269.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 101 days from now. Expert Opinions on Autodesk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $345.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Autodesk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

