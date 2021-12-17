Autodesk’s Innovative Edge Will Pay Off in Time

Autodesk (ADSK) stock has been quite uneventful in 2021, with shares down around 11% year-to-date. The CAD (Computer-Aided Design) software developer recently clocked in somewhat decent third-quarter numbers that failed to impress.

As the firm continues its transition through the cloud, there is room for optimism on the operating margin front, but those looking for a timely high-upside bet may wish to look elsewhere. In any case, I remain bullish on Autodesk stock as there's already a lot of negativity baked into a name that's more innovative than most would give it credit for. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Autodesk and the AEC Space

A large chunk (nearly a quarter) of the company's revenues are derived in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) industries, which has been feeling some of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, shutdowns and project delays have not boded well for the firms that use many of Autodesk's solutions.

The company previously warned that macro headwinds could hurt top-line growth and cash flows moving forward. It's only prudent to be cautious in the face of profound macroeconomic uncertainty, at least in my books. Such words of warning from Autodesk's management gave investors the jitters.

That said, the company's fundamentals still seem intact, and various metrics are still slated to improve, albeit not as quickly as investors would have hoped.

With Omicron cases picking up across the globe, there are reasons to believe that more of the same macro pressures could be in the cards for 2022. Still, firms in the AEC space will always be on the hunt for value-adding or cost-saving tools.

While AEC firms may or may not feel more squeezed in the new year, Autodesk will be busy strengthening its software offerings. When the time comes, it will be ready with a slate of new tools that loyal clients will pick up.

Good Times or Bad, Autodesk Continues to Innovate

The company is incredibly innovative, and in due time, its cloud transition will likely pay even larger dividends (not actual dividends, as Autodesk doesn't pay a dividend) as the barriers to entry into its new product offerings fall. With that, the firm can have an easier time upselling its existing customer base with its growing slate of new products and features.

Indeed, Autodesk's cloud push seems to rhyme with most other Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms that reached the clouds over the years. What separates Autodesk from the pack is its reputation in the AEC industry for having top-of-the-line design software. Indeed, Autodesk and its many products are household names with the folks in the AEC industry.

Autodesk's animation and 3D modeling products are also well-known by game designers. Although video game graphics aren't the biggest needle-mover for Autodesk, they are worthy diversifiers that can help offset the cyclicality that comes with serving firms in the AEC space. Undoubtedly, Maya is an incredible animation and 3D rendering application that seems to get more impressive with time.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Autodesk has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 13 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months.

As for price targets, the average Autodesk price target is $340.00, implying 26.1% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $250.00 per share to a high of $440.00 per share.

Autodesk Stock Could Run Once Tide Turns in Its Favor

Once the tides turn in AEC's favor, there's no telling how rapidly ADSK stock could rise after around a year of consolidating. At the same time, construction and manufacturing could continue to wane for an extended duration. Such weakness would cause Autodesk stock to continue underperforming.

With a low bar set ahead of it, thanks to management's downbeat comments, I think the risk/reward is tilted in favor of investors with Autodesk shares at around $270 per share. The company continues to innovate both organically and inorganically through compelling acquisitions.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Joey Frenette did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

