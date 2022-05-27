Autodesk's (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Autodesk ADSK reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.43 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share by 7.5%. The bottom line improved 38.8% year over year.

The company reported revenues of $1.17 billion, surpassing the consensus mark of $1.15 billion. The figure grew 18% year over year. At constant currency, revenues were up 17%. The upside was driven by new product subscriptions and higher renewal rates.

Top-Line Details

Autodesk’s subscription revenues (93.1% of total revenues) increased 17% year over year (up 17% on a constant currency basis) to $1.09 billion. However, maintenance revenues (1.5% of total revenues) slumped 5.3% year over year to $18 million. Other revenues (5.4% of total revenues) surged 46.5% to $63 million in the reported quarter.

Recurring revenues contributed 98% to Autodesk’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues. Net revenue retention rate was within the 100-110% range.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (41.4% of revenues) increased 24% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $484 million. Revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which accounted for 38.4% of revenues, climbed 17% to $449 million. Revenues from Asia-Pacific (20.3% of revenues) rallied 10% to $237 million.

Billings of $1.13 billion advanced 16% year over year in the reported quarter.

Products Top-Line Details

Autodesk offers primarily four product families — Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG) and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

AEC (44.3% of revenues) revenues increased 17% year over year to $518 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (29.6% of revenues) revenues rose 21% to $346 million. MFG (19.2% of revenues) revenues increased 14% to $225 million.

M&E (5.8% of revenues) surged 24% to $68 million, while other revenues (1.1% of revenues) increased 44% to $13 million.

Operating Results

Autodesk reported a non-GAAP operating income of $397 million, up 41.8% year over year.

Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 600 basis points (“bps”) from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 34%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2022, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $1.59 billion compared with $1.76 billion as of Jan 31, 2022.

Deferred revenues increased 12% to $3.75 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal first quarter were $934 million, up 5.1% year over year.

Total remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $4.68 billion and current RPO of $3.14 billion increased 11% and 10%, respectively.

Cash flow from operating activities was $434 million, while free cash flow was $422 million in the reported quarter.

In the quarter under review, the company repurchased 2.1 million shares for $436 million at an average price of approximately $212 per share.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Autodesk expects revenues between $1.220 billion and $1.235 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be $1.54-$1.60 per share.

For fiscal 2023, Autodesk expects revenues between $4.960 billion and $5.060 billion, indicating growth of 13-15% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $6.43 and $6.66 per share.

Billings are estimated to be $5.680-$5.830 billion, suggesting an increase of 18-21% year over year.

The company expects a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 36% in fiscal 2023. Free cash flow is projected to be $2.000-$2.080 billion.

