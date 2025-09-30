Autodesk (XTRA:AUD) Price Target Increased by 19.86% to 315.45

The average one-year price target for Autodesk (XTRA:AUD) has been revised to 315,45 € / share. This is an increase of 19.86% from the prior estimate of 263,19 € dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 233,31 € to a high of 384,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.48% from the latest reported closing price of 275,55 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUD is 0.35%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 222,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,873K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,787K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,073K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,975K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 5,831K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 43.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,606K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,338K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,147K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 3.45% over the last quarter.

