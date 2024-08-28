Autodesk Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ADSK often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Autodesk. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 35% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $60,000, and 19 calls, totaling $934,800.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $270.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Autodesk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Autodesk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Autodesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.3 $12.0 $12.0 $250.00 $78.0K 2.6K 988 ADSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.3 $12.0 $12.0 $250.00 $75.6K 2.6K 407 ADSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.2 $11.9 $12.0 $250.00 $64.8K 2.6K 333 ADSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $30.0 $29.5 $30.0 $270.00 $60.0K 0 13 ADSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.3 $12.0 $12.0 $250.00 $60.0K 2.6K 760

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Autodesk's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,178,718, the ADSK's price is down by -0.92%, now at $254.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Autodesk

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $310.5.

An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $305. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Autodesk, targeting a price of $316.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Autodesk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.