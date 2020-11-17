Markets
Autodesk To Buy Spacemaker - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) has agreed to acquire Spacemaker for $240 million net of cash. Based in Oslo, Norway, Spacemaker uses cloud-based, artificial intelligence, and generative design to help architects, urban designers, and real estate developers make more informed early-stage design decisions faster. The acquisition is anticipated to complete during the company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

"Spacemaker is a lesson in the power of insights and automation, giving designers the ability to create and test urban design ideas in minutes," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO and President of Autodesk.

