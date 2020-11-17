Autodesk To Buy Spacemaker - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) has agreed to acquire Spacemaker for $240 million net of cash. Based in Oslo, Norway, Spacemaker uses cloud-based, artificial intelligence, and generative design to help architects, urban designers, and real estate developers make more informed early-stage design decisions faster. The acquisition is anticipated to complete during the company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

"Spacemaker is a lesson in the power of insights and automation, giving designers the ability to create and test urban design ideas in minutes," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO and President of Autodesk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.