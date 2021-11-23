Markets
ADSK

Autodesk Tightens FY Outlook; Shares Down 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Tuesday tightened its outlook for the full year 2022. Shares of the company tanked over 10% in the extended trading hours.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the software company now expects adjusted earnings of $4.98 to $5.04 per share and revenues of $4.36 billion to $4.38 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $4.91 to $5.06 per share and revenues of $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.99 per share on revenues of $4.37 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.41 to $1.47 per share and revenues of $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.46 per share on revenues of $1.20 billion.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $136.7 million or $0.61 per share, up from $132.2 million or $0.59 per share last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $365.0 million or $1.33 per share for the period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $1.26 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose 18% to $1.13 billion from $952.4 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

ADSK closed Tuesday's trading at $304.00, down $6.48 or 2.09%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $35.10 or 11.55% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular