Autodesk Stock Slips On Accounting Investigation, Delays Form 10-K Filing

(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Tuesday announced that, as the internal investigation is going on, it will not be filing the annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2024 within the prescribed time period.

The investigation is on Company's free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices.

The investigation committee is comprised entirely of outside independent directors. After the earnings release on February 29, the information was brought to the attention of management, and voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission. The software maker said it expects to file the Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period.

Currently, shares are at $251.02, down 3.21 percent from the previous close of $259.44 on a volume of 520,991.

