News & Insights

Markets
ADSK

Autodesk Stock Slips On Accounting Investigation, Delays Form 10-K Filing

April 02, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Tuesday announced that, as the internal investigation is going on, it will not be filing the annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2024 within the prescribed time period.

The investigation is on Company's free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices.

The investigation committee is comprised entirely of outside independent directors. After the earnings release on February 29, the information was brought to the attention of management, and voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission. The software maker said it expects to file the Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period.

Currently, shares are at $251.02, down 3.21 percent from the previous close of $259.44 on a volume of 520,991.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.