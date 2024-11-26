Autodesk reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $2.17, consensus $2.12

Reports Q3 revenue $1.57B, consensus $1.56B. “Autodesk (ADSK) is leading the industry in modernizing its go-to-market motion. These initiatives enable us to build larger and more durable direct relationships with our customers and to serve them more efficiently. We have already seen significant benefits from these optimization initiatives and there’s more to come in the next phase,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. “We will continue to deploy capital to offset and buy forward dilution, a practice which has reduced our share count over the last three years, and have significantly extended the duration of our repurchase program by increasing our stock repurchase authorization. Our goal is to deliver sustainable shareholder value over many years.”

