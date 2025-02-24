Autodesk Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Autodesk (NASD: ADSK) ADSK next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.11/share on $1.62 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Autodesk earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2025 11/26/2024 2.170 Q2 2025 8/29/2024 2.150 Q1 2025 6/10/2024 1.870 Q4 2024 2/29/2024 2.090 Q3 2024 11/21/2023 2.070

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Autodesk has options available that expire February 28th.

