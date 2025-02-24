News & Insights

Autodesk Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

February 24, 2025 — 02:54 pm EST

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Autodesk (NASD: ADSK) ADSK next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.11/share on $1.62 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Autodesk earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q3 202511/26/20242.170
Q2 20258/29/20242.150
Q1 20256/10/20241.870
Q4 20242/29/20242.090
Q3 202411/21/20232.070

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Autodesk has options available that expire February 28th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the ADSK options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

