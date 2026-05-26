Autodesk to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Autodesk ADSK is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28.



ADSK expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues to range from $1.885 billion to $1.9 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $1.89 billion, indicating 16.02% year-over-year growth.



ADSK’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $2.82 and $2.86.



The consensus mark for the to-be-reported quarters' earnings is pegged at $2.84 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 24.02%.

Autodesk, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Autodesk, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

ADSK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for ADSK’s Q1 Results

Autodesk is expected to have entered the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with robust momentum following stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Continued strength in architecture, engineering, construction and operations, particularly in construction and emerging markets, has been the primary driver of that carry-forward momentum. ADSK is expected to have benefited from resilient enterprise demand, healthy renewal activity and sustained adoption of cloud-based design and workflow solutions during the quarter. Momentum in enterprise business agreements, product subscription billings and upfront revenue is expected to remain healthy entering fiscal 2027.



Autodesk's expanding AI and cloud investments are expected to have further supported customer engagement during the period. The company highlighted broader deployment of AI-driven capabilities across design and manufacturing workflows. Continued integration of Autodesk Construction Cloud into Autodesk Forma and a $200 million strategic investment in World Labs are expected to have strengthened its position in AI-powered spatial intelligence and 3D world modeling. Autodesk has also expanded industry partnerships across sustainable infrastructure, manufacturing automation and small-business offerings. These initiatives are expected to have reinforced platform adoption and cross-selling opportunities across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and media-focused customer verticals globally.



However, fiscal first-quarter results are expected to have reflected some near-term disruption from ongoing sales and marketing optimization. Structural changes affecting customer-facing sales functions could have temporarily pressured billings growth, particularly for new product subscriptions.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here.



ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model indicates that these, too, possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



TD SYNNEX CORP SNX has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TD SYNNEX CORP is set to report its upcoming results on June 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TD SYNNEX CORP’s upcoming earnings is pegged at $4.02 per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 34.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +3.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Dell Technologies is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell Technologies’ first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.04 per share, up by 7 cents over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 96.13% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Salesforce CRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Salesforce is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.12 per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 20.93% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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