Autodesk Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Autodesk ADSK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.85 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.37% and increased 25% year over year.



The company reported revenues of $1.95 billion, which beat the consensus mark by 2.48% and grew 19% year over year, both on a reported and constant currency (cc) basis.



Autodesk delivered robust performance in the quarter, driven by exceptional Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) outperformance — particularly in construction and emerging markets — with sustained investment in data centers, infrastructure, and industrial buildings more than offsetting softness in commercial real estate.



The company also saw stronger-than-expected Enterprise Business Agreements and product subscription billings, favorable linearity of billings during the quarter, and upfront revenue exceeding expectations. Management remains confident in the long-term trajectory of the business, supported by its cloud and AI platform strategy, agentic AI capabilities in development, and a scalable platform ecosystem built for the next generation of design and make workflows.

Autodesk, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Autodesk, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

Q4 Top-Line Details of ADSK

Autodesk restructured its revenue reporting during fiscal 2026, now presenting revenues by product type — Design, Make and Other — in addition to the traditional product family and geographic breakdowns.



Design revenues (82.2% of total revenues) increased 19% year over year to $1.61 billion. Make revenues (11.1% of total revenues) grew 24% to $218 million. Other revenues (6.6% of total revenues) rose 21% to $130 million in the reported quarter.



Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (43.3% of revenues) increased 16% from the year-ago quarter to $847 million. Revenues from EMEA (39.7% of revenues) climbed 25% to $777 million. Revenues from Asia-Pacific (17% of revenues) increased 16% to $333 million. Billings of $2.8 billion increased 33% year over year in the reported quarter.

Product Line Details of ADSK

Autodesk offers primarily four product families: AECO, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E). AECO (49.8% of revenues) revenues increased 22% year over year to $975 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (24.4% of revenues) revenues rose 17% to $478 million. MFG (19.5% of revenues) revenues increased 20% to $381 million. M&E (4.6% of revenues) revenues increased 7% to $90 million.

Operating Results of ADSK

Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 38%, improving approximately 100 basis points year over year. GAAP operating margin was 22%, broadly flat year over year, primarily reflecting a $100 million restructuring charge related to the company's go-to-market optimization initiative.

ADSK's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan. 31, 2025, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $2.59 billion compared with $1.98 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.



As of Jan. 31, 2026, deferred revenues increased 14% to $4.69 billion compared with the year-ago period. Unbilled deferred revenues were $3.61 billion, representing an increase of 28% year over year.



Remaining performance obligations (RPO) rose 20% to $8.30 billion. The current RPO increased 23% to $5.48 billion.



Cash flow from operating activities was $989 million, up 43% year over year. Free cash flow was $972 million, representing a rise of 43%.

ADSK Provides Q1 and Full-Year FY27 Guidance

Autodesk projects first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues between $1.885 billion and $1.900 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $2.82 and $2.86.



For fiscal 2027, Autodesk guided revenues to be between $8.1 billion and $8.17 billion, representing 12-13% growth. Billings are estimated to be in the $8.48-$8.58 billion range. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $12.29-$12.56 per share, implying 18-20% growth.



The company guided for non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 38.5-39%, up from the fiscal 2026 level of 38%. Free cash flow is anticipated in the $2.7-$2.8 billion band, representing 12-16% growth over fiscal 2026.

ADSK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Autodesk has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are ATN International ATNI, Broadcom AVGO and Credo Technology CRDO. While Credo Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ATN International and Broadcom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATN International is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 5. ATN International shares have surged 79.8% in the trailing six-month period.



Broadcom is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 4. Broadcom shares have gained 10.6% in the trailing six-month period.



Credo Technology is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. Credo Technology shares have gained 4.7% in the trailing six-month period.

