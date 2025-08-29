Autodesk Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y

Autodesk ADSK reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.62 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.38% and increased 21.9% year over year.



The company reported revenues of $1.76 billion, which beat the consensus mark by 2.17% and grew 17.1% year over year.



Autodesk delivered robust performance this quarter, driven by strength in AECO, higher up-front revenues from Enterprise Business Agreements, and continued momentum in the Autodesk Store. The company remains confident in its outlook, supported by a well-executed go-to-market strategy, robust industry cloud offerings, and a scalable platform ecosystem designed to harness AI effectively.

Q2 Top-Line Details of ADSK

Autodesk’s subscription revenues (94% of total revenues) increased 17.8% year over year to $1.66 billion. Maintenance revenues (0.5% of total revenues) declined 18.2% from the year-ago quarter to $9 million. Other revenues (5.4% of total revenues) increased 11.6% to $96 million in the reported quarter.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (44.6% of revenues) increased 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $786 million. Revenues from the EMEA, which accounted for 38.3% of revenues, climbed 18.4% to $675 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific (17.1% of revenues) increased 10.6% to $302 million.



Billings of $1.68 billion increased 36% year over year in the reported quarter.

Product Line Details of ADSK

Autodesk offers primarily four product families: Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG) and Media and Entertainment (M&E).



AECO (49.8% of revenues) revenues increased 23.1% year over year to $878 million.



AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (25% of revenues) revenues rose 13.1% to $440 million.



MFG (18.9% of revenues) revenues increased 12.8% to $334 million.



M&E (4.5% of revenues) revenues increased 3.9% to $80 million.

Operating Results of ADSK

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 14.4% year over year to $959 million in the reported quarter.



Autodesk reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 38.6%, which contracted 140 basis points year over year.

ADSK’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2025, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $2.24 billion compared with $2.04 billion as of April 30, 2025.



Deferred revenues increased 4% to $3.84 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues were $3.45 billion, indicating an increase of 59% year over year.



Remaining performance obligations (RPO) rose 24% to $7.3 billion. The current RPO increased 20% to $4.68 billion.



Cash flow from operating activities was $460 million, suggesting an increase of 117% year over year. Free cash flow was $451 million, indicating a rise of 122%.



In the reported quarter, ADSK purchased approximately 1.2 million shares for $356 million at an average price of approximately $298 per share.

ADSK Initiates Q3 & Raises FY26 Guidance

Autodesk projects third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $1.80 billion and $1.81 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $2.48 and $2.51.



For fiscal 2026, Autodesk expects revenues between $7.03 billion and $7.08 billion compared with its earlier guidance of $5.99 billion to $6.09 billion. Billings are now estimated to be in the $7.36-$7.45 billion range, up from the prior outlook of $5.81-$5.96 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $9.80-$9.98 per share, versus the previous guidance of $7.99-$8.21. The company also raised its non-GAAP operating margin expectation to approximately 37%, from the prior range of 35-36%.



Free cash flow is anticipated in the $2.20-$2.28 billion band.

