Autodesk put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Autodesk (ADSK) with 1,802 puts trading, or 1.5x expected. Most active are Nov-24 265 puts and Jan-25 130 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 7.27, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 29th.
