Autodesk price target raised to $350 from $340 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $350 from $340 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s partner conversations suggest Autodesk is well-positioned to re-accelerate revenue growth and continue to drive towards 30% free cash flow margin in FY26, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects early model transition efforts to drive improving results into next year.

