Autodesk price target raised to $340 from $320 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $340 from $320 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after having spoken with three Autodesk platinum-level channel partners for a closer look at business trends ahead of Autodesk’s fiscal Q3 report on November 26. While acknowledging “a smaller sample size and still-uneven partner feedback,” the firm expects Autodesk to deliver at least in-line Q3 results and to walk up FY25 guidance in-line with any beat, the analyst tells investors in a preview.
