Autodesk price target raised to $280 from $260 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $280 from $260 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q3 results and raised key fiscal 2025 guidance metrics again, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ADSK:
- Autodesk price target raised to $308 from $287 at BMO Capital
- Autodesk price target raised to $311 from $257 at Piper Sandler
- Autodesk Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Guidance
- ADSK Earnings: Autodesk Posts Earnings Beat and Announces New CFO
- Autodesk Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.