Autodesk price target raised to $280 from $260 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $280 from $260 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported solid Q3 results and raised key fiscal 2025 guidance metrics again, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.