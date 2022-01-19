Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Autodesk, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$690m ÷ (US$8.5b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Autodesk has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Software industry.

In the above chart we have measured Autodesk's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Autodesk.

What Can We Tell From Autodesk's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Autodesk is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 13% on its capital. In addition to that, Autodesk is employing 63% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Autodesk's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Autodesk has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 207% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

