Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) grows 3.1% this week, taking five-year gains to 340%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) share price is up a whopping 340% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. And in the last month, the share price has gained 13%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Autodesk became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ADSK Earnings Per Share Growth November 18th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Autodesk has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Autodesk's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Autodesk's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 31%. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 34% shareholders have gained each year, over half a decade. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Autodesk a stock worth watching. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Autodesk is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Autodesk better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.