Autodesk Lowers Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) lowered its outlook for the full year.

Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $3.24 to $3.47 per share, adjusted earnings of $6.43 to $6.66 per share and revenues of $4.96 billion to $5.06 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $3.74 to $4.11 per share, adjusted earnings of $6.46 to $6.83 per share and revenues of $5.02 billion to $5.12 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $6.69 per share and revenues of $5.04 billion.

According CFO Debbie Clifford, the outlook was revised to reflect "Russia and currency movements during the quarter."

