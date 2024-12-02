Autodesk initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis initiated coverage of Autodesk (ADSK) with a Buy rating and $350 price target The firm views Autodesk as attractive given its “breadth of strong growth levers,” including recovery tailwinds, cross-sell and share gains. It believes this can support upside to 2025 Street revenue growth estimates. UBS sees a 2025 recovery in the cyclical-sensitivity verticals of construction, design and engineering.

