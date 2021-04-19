Autodesk, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADSK) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 54.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Autodesk certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:ADSK Price Based on Past Earnings April 19th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Autodesk.

How Is Autodesk's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Autodesk would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 461%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.8% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Autodesk's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Autodesk's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Autodesk that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Autodesk's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

