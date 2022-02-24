Autodesk Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $89.1 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $911.3 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $421.6 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.21 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $89.1 Mln. vs. $911.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,145 - $1,160 Mln

