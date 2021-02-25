Autodesk Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $911.3 million, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $131.8 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $261.9 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $1.04 billion from $0.90 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $261.9 Mln. vs. $203.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $955 - $970 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.