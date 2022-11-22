Markets
ADSK

Autodesk Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

November 22, 2022 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $198 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $198 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.77 - $1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,303 - $1,318 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.56 - $6.62 Full year revenue guidance: $4,990 - $5,005 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.