Autodesk Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK):

-Earnings: $66.7 million in Q3 vs. -$23.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.4 million or $0.78 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.72 per share -Revenue: $842.7 million in Q3 vs. $660.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 - $0.91 Next quarter revenue guidance: $880 - $895 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.74 - $2.79 Full year revenue guidance: $3,255 - $3,270 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.