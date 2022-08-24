Autodesk Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $186 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $1.24 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $186 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.66 - $1.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,275 - $1,290 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.52 - $6.71 Full year revenue guidance: $4,985 - $5,035 Mln

