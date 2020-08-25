Autodesk Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $98.2 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $40.2 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.0 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $913.1 million from $796.8 million last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $218.0 Mln. vs. $145.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $913.1 Mln vs. $796.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $930 - $945 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.72 - $3.90

