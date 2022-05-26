Autodesk Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $146 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $1.17 billion from $0.99 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $146 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.17 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $1.54 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.220 - $1.235 Bln Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $6.43 - $6.66

