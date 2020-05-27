Autodesk Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK):

-Earnings: $66.5 million in Q1 vs. -$24.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.4 million or $0.85 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.81 per share -Revenue: $885.7 million in Q1 vs. $735.5 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 - $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $890 - $905 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.52 - $3.90

