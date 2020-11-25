Autodesk, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Investors in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.5% to close at US$271 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$952m were what the analysts expected, Autodesk surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.59 per share, an impressive 26% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Autodesk after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ADSK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Autodesk's 21 analysts is for revenues of US$4.38b in 2022, which would reflect a major 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 84% to US$3.60. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.60 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$278. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Autodesk analyst has a price target of US$300 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$180. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Autodesk's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Autodesk is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Autodesk going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Autodesk that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.