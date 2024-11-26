Autodesk Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Guidance

Autodesk Inc ( (ADSK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Autodesk Inc presented to its investors.

Autodesk Inc. is a leading software company specializing in design and engineering solutions across various industries, including architecture, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment.

In its fiscal 2025 third quarter, Autodesk Inc. reported a notable increase in total revenue and raised its financial guidance for the year, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic initiatives. The company also announced the appointment of Janesh Moorjani as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include an 11% rise in total revenue to $1.57 billion and an increase in total billings by 28% to $1.54 billion. Despite a slight decrease in operating margins, both GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations showed positive growth. Subscription plan revenue saw an 11% growth, with recurring revenue accounting for 97% of the total revenue. The company’s geographical revenue distribution also saw positive contributions from all regions, with the Americas leading.

Autodesk is making strides in modernizing its market strategies, which has been beneficial in strengthening customer relationships and enhancing efficiency. The company is also focusing on sustainable shareholder value through stock repurchase programs, reflecting its commitment to long-term growth.

Looking forward, Autodesk’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory, underpinned by its robust business model and ongoing strategic initiatives, despite global economic and geopolitical challenges.

