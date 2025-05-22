Autodesk Inc. Reports Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $152 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $1.633 billion from $1.417 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $152 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.633 Bln vs. $1.417 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.44 - $2.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,720 - $1,730 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 - $9.73 Full year revenue guidance: $6,925 - $6,995 Mln

