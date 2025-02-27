News & Insights

Autodesk Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $303 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $1.639 billion from $1.469 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $303 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.639 Bln vs. $1.469 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.17

