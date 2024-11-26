Autodesk Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $275 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.570 billion from $1.414 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $275 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.570 Bln vs. $1.414 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,623 - $1,638 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.29 - $8.35 Full year revenue guidance: $6,115 - $6,130 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.