Autodesk Enhances AI Capabilities: Can It Unlock More Revenues?

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK is rapidly strengthening its artificial intelligence capabilities to automate complex design workflows, deepen customer engagement and create new long-term monetization opportunities across its software ecosystem. The company is increasingly positioning AI as a major growth driver across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and media workflows.



ADSK is also developing AI tools powered by frontier AI models and proprietary 3D design technologies tailored specifically for engineering and construction workflows. These initiatives could help Autodesk improve pricing power, increase software adoption and strengthen recurring revenue streams.



Autodesk’s AI initiatives are closely tied to its cloud platform strategy. The company continues investing heavily in machine learning, generative design and connected lifecycle solutions that help customers improve efficiency, reduce waste and streamline collaboration. Autodesk Platform Services is emerging as a key foundation for this strategy by enabling developers and enterprises to build AI-powered applications, digital twins and intelligent automation tools around Autodesk data ecosystems.



Recent developments further reinforce Autodesk’s expanding AI ambitions. In April 2026, the company introduced new “agentic AI” capabilities, including MCP servers, AI-ready APIs and workflow automation integrations designed to support autonomous task execution and secure AI-driven collaboration. Autodesk is also expanding Autodesk Assistant into a context-aware AI interface that can orchestrate workflows across products and improve project automation.



These initiatives are expected to strengthen the company’s competitive positioning, increase platform stickiness and create higher revenue opportunities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects year-over-year total revenue growth of 13.04% in fiscal 2027, reflecting continued business momentum supported by Autodesk’s expanding AI and cloud initiatives.

Autodesk Faces Stiff Competition in AI-Enabled Workflows

PTC Inc. PTC is emerging as a significant competitive threat to Autodesk in AI-driven industrial design automation through its expanding use of AI across product lifecycle management, CAD and engineering workflows. Its platforms, including Windchill, Creo, Onshape and Codebeamer, enable customers to automate complex engineering processes, strengthen digital thread management and improve workflow efficiency across product development cycles. PTC maintains a strong competitive position in manufacturing-focused industries such as aerospace and automotive, where its AI capabilities are deeply integrated with structured engineering data, geometry constraints and industrial workflows.



Trimble Inc. TRMB competes with Autodesk by combining AI-driven software intelligence with real-world construction and infrastructure operations. Through its Connect & Scale ecosystem, Trimble integrates digital twins, machine control systems, robotic positioning technologies, field sensors and cloud-based collaboration tools into a unified workflow platform. Trimble holds a key competitive advantage because it controls both hardware and software systems, enabling its AI models to optimize construction automation, infrastructure management and digital twin synchronization using proprietary operational data. This vertically integrated approach may strengthen Trimble’s position.

ADSK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Autodesk have declined 17.5% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 14.8% and the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s fall of 13.7%.

ADSK’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, ADSK appears overvalued, trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.15, higher than the industry average of 3.7. The company carries a Value Score of C.

ADSK’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $12.38 per share, unchanged over the past seven days. This suggests 18.7% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.