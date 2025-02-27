AUTODESK Earnings Results: $ADSK Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTODESK ($ADSK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.29 per share, beating estimates of $2.18 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,639,000,000, missing estimates of $1,664,153,674 by $-25,153,674.

AUTODESK Insider Trading Activity

AUTODESK insiders have traded $ADSK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN M BLUM (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,344 shares for an estimated $4,682,880

LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,556 shares for an estimated $1,086,873 .

. MARY T MCDOWELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,650 shares for an estimated $470,728 .

. STEPHEN W. HOPE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 54 shares for an estimated $8,833 and 2 sales selling 340 shares for an estimated $93,433.

AUTODESK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of AUTODESK stock to their portfolio, and 597 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

