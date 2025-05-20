AUTODESK Earnings Preview: Recent $ADSK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AUTODESK ($ADSK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,639,078,902 and earnings of $2.19 per share.

AUTODESK Insider Trading Activity

AUTODESK insiders have traded $ADSK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,556 shares for an estimated $1,086,873 .

. STEPHEN W. HOPE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,509 shares for an estimated $670,282 .

. JOHN T CAHILL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $534,194

AUTODESK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of AUTODESK stock to their portfolio, and 633 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUTODESK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADSK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

AUTODESK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADSK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

AUTODESK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADSK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $335.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $335.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $357.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $360.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $290.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $308.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $325.0 on 11/27/2024

