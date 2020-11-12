Autodesk CFO Scott Herren Joins Cisco

(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren has left the company to join Cisco (CSC) as CFO.

Autodesk has initiated a selection process for a new chief financial officer.

"Scott has played a critical role in driving the business over the last six years and was instrumental in helping Autodesk successfully navigate the business model transition," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "I want to thank Scott for the many contributions he has made to Autodesk and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career."

"It's been a great run and I am proud to have been part of six transformational years at Autodesk," said Herren. "It has been a pleasure working with everybody at the company, growing an exceptionally talented finance organization and establishing a leadership position in design and make technology. With the transition to a SaaS business model now complete, I leave knowing Autodesk is well positioned for the future."

