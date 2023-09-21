Autodesk Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADSK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $204.12, changing hands as low as $203.20 per share. Autodesk Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADSK's low point in its 52 week range is $179.61 per share, with $233.689 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $204.24. The ADSK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: CEM Insider Buying
CTXS market cap history
Funds Holding FND
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.