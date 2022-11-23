Autodesk Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADSK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $202.03, changing hands as low as $188.01 per share. Autodesk Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADSK's low point in its 52 week range is $163.20 per share, with $285.3799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $197.99. The ADSK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

